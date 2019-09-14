Jesse McCartney Engaged To Longtime Love Katie Peterson After 7 Years Of Dating

Jesse McCartney has found his beautiful soul!

The 32-year-old singer revealed the news of his engagement to longtime girlfriend Katie Peterson by sharing a romantic post-proposal photo on his Instagram account. The lovebirds, who have been together for seven years, gave each other a sweet smooch in the snap as the bride-to-be showed off her stunning diamond ring.

“Locked it up,” Jesse captioned the pic. The actress also posted about the life-changing moment, writing, “SEVEN years… and also forever.”

The actor and musician reportedly popped the question on Sept. 13 during the pair’s anniversary dinner at Cut by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

A source told PEOPLE magazine, “the couple was with a group of friends as Jesse got down on one knee. The whole restaurant fell silent as he asked her to marry him and then went into a loud applause and cheered when she said yes!”

The source added, “Chef Wolfgang Puck himself was also at the restaurant making his rounds when it happened. The couple celebrated with drinks as the night went on.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

— Gabi Duncan