Jessica Biel Dazzles In A Beautiful Yellow Gown That Shows Off Her Legs

Jessica Biel is one hot mama!
Jessica appeared on "Late Night with Seth Myers” wearing a cold-shoulder, ruffled yellow dress on Thursday — and it's safe to say she was a total knockout.
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 725 -- Pictured: Actress Jessica Biel arrives on August 16, 2018
The 36-year-old looked stunning in the long-sleeve dress with a plunging neckline, complete with low-hanging tassels. She paired the dress with a pair of silver strappy heals, which she flashed as she sat cross-legged on the couch.
Jessica is currently promoting "The Sinner." The actress starred in the first season of her TV series and now serves as the executive producer. On Wednesday, during an interview with Stephen Colbert, she discussed her Emmy nomination and revealed she heard the news as she was enjoying a drink alone.
"I was waiting all day to hear what was going to happen…I was with my kid. I put him to bed and I enjoyed a fabulous glass of champagne by myself," Jessica said.
"I like drinking alone. I'm sorry. I like it. I think it's cool, I think it’s OK."
Season 2 of "The Sinner" aired on Wednesday, Aug 1 on USA Network.