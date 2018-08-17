Jessica Biel Dazzles In A Beautiful Yellow Gown That Shows Off Her Legs

The 36-year-old looked stunning in the long-sleeve dress with a plunging neckline, complete with low-hanging tassels. She paired the dress with a pair of silver strappy heals, which she flashed as she sat cross-legged on the couch.

Jessica is currently promoting "The Sinner." The actress starred in the first season of her TV series and now serves as the executive producer. On Wednesday, during an interview with Stephen Colbert, she discussed her Emmy nomination and revealed she heard the news as she was enjoying a drink alone.