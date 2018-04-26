Jessica Chastain Supports Bill Cosby Guilty Charges In Explosive Tweets

Jessica Chastain was one of the first celebrities to speak out after a jury found Bill Cosby guilty of all three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The jury concluded that Cosby sexually violated Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He claimed the encounter was consensual.

According to NBC, each count carries a maximum ten year sentence, meaning Cosby could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Chastain took to Twitter to support the guilty verdict, writing, "Just because you're rich and powerful doesn't mean another person’s body is automatically available for sex. Consent must be given. #BillCosby."