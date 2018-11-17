Jessica Chastain Welcomed A Baby Girl Via Surrogate Months Ago (Report)

Despite further chatter that the stroller had been merely a movie prop, it seems that the 41-year-old did expand her family after all.

It's no surprise that Jessica and her Italian hubby of one year were able to keep their happy news under wraps, considering the actress is known for maintaining a private personal life. However, she did speak out on her unexpected marital bliss in an interview with WSJ. Magazine back in January.

"When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in," Jessica told the publication at the time. "And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating — and he's worth celebrating."

It sounds like the pair can now celebrate an adorable new addition, too!

Access has reached out to Jessica's rep for comment.

-- Erin Biglow