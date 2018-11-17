Jessica Chastain Welcomed A Baby Girl Via Surrogate Months Ago (Report)

Surprise! Jessica Chastain is a mom.
The Oscar nominee reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo earlier this year.
According to Page Six, the couple is now parents to a new daughter via surrogate. Jessica was photographed holding a baby carrier in Manhattan this week as she and Gian Luca took their little one to a pediatrician's office, the outlet reported. The infant is said to be approximately four months old and named Giulietta Passi Chastain.
An additional source corroborated Jessica's baby joy to Us Weekly.
Motherhood rumors first surrounded the "Zero Dark Thirty" star in October when she was seen pushing a stroller on the set of her new film "Eve." Twitter users quickly speculated that she and Gian Luca had possibly adopted, given Jessica's bump-free figure at multiple public events in recent months.
Despite further chatter that the stroller had been merely a movie prop, it seems that the 41-year-old did expand her family after all.
It's no surprise that Jessica and her Italian hubby of one year were able to keep their happy news under wraps, considering the actress is known for maintaining a private personal life. However, she did speak out on her unexpected marital bliss in an interview with WSJ. Magazine back in January.
"When I first met my husband, he knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in," Jessica told the publication at the time. "And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating — and he's worth celebrating."
It sounds like the pair can now celebrate an adorable new addition, too!
Access has reached out to Jessica's rep for comment.
-- Erin Biglow