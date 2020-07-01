Jessica Simpson Celebrates Her Son’s 7th Birthday With A Baseball Bash!

Jessica Simpson can’t believe her son is 7 years old! The proud mama celebrated her eldest son’s birthday on Tuesday with a baseball-themed bash, complete with a gigantic baseball bat and a huge cake. Clearly Ace is a sports buff, just like his dad, Eric Johnson, who played in the NFL!

Jessica shared a sweet mother-son photo on her Instagram and talked all about the sweet qualities her son has.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ACE!!! I cannot believe my boy is 7! This kiddo is amazing at everything! He is beautiful, kind, compassionate, obedient to his own heart, soulful, competitive, a gentle force of nature, observant, even tempered, complimentary, hugs when he sees conflict in the room, nurturing, athletic, intelligent, hopeful, daddy’s best friend, mommy’s snuggle monster, home run king, knows everyone’s next move, passionate, hilarious, a collector of baseball cards and crystals, one of a kind and good…he is just SO good,” she wrote.

“He is a sunburst of light with the magic of a full moon. Ace buddy, my Cancerian soulmate, I have never known anyone more capable of making this world a better place. I love you more than you love Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Jackie Robinson, Bo Jackson, Frank Thomas, Wade Boggs, Nolan Ryan, Stan The Man Musial and Dad! 🥰,” Jessica concluded.

For his birthday celebration, it looks like it was a family-only celebration, including sisters, Birdie and Maxwell.

