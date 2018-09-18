Jessica Simpson Is Expecting A Baby Girl and Baby Makes Five!

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson attends The 2018 Outstanding Mother Awards at The Pierre Hotel on May 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Jessica Simpson is expecting her third child, and it's a girl!

The fashion designer announced the happy news on her Instagram on Tuesday, September 18, sharing photos of a gender reveal where her two children, Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5, are holding balloons.  

In the first snap, which she captioned "surprise," the two kids have black balloons. In the second snap, the kids have popped the balloons and it revealed pink confetti, signifying that they had a little girl on the way. 

View this post on Instagram

SURPRISE...

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Jessica captioned the photo, "This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

View this post on Instagram

This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

This will be Jessica's third child with her husband, Eric Johnson. 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News