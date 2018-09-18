Jessica Simpson Is Expecting A Baby Girl and Baby Makes Five!

Jessica Simpson is expecting her third child, and it's a girl!

The fashion designer announced the happy news on her Instagram on Tuesday, September 18, sharing photos of a gender reveal where her two children, Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5, are holding balloons.

In the first snap, which she captioned "surprise," the two kids have black balloons. In the second snap, the kids have popped the balloons and it revealed pink confetti, signifying that they had a little girl on the way.