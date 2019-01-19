Jessica Simpson Gets Relief From Her Swollen Feet With A Celeb-Loved Remedy

Jessica Simpson

Has Jessica’s swollen foot saga come to an end?

The fashion mogul has been documenting her swollen pregnancy feet for a while, and seems to have finally come up with a remedy in the form of celeb-loved cupping therapy!

She shared a post of her foot with three cups attached writing, “Cupping.”

View this post on Instagram

Cupping 🙌

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Jess then shared a post-cupping snap of her less swollen foot.

“SKANKLES aka skinny ankles,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

SKANKLES aka Skinny Ankles 😜

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

The first time the pregnant mama shared a foot snap was on Jan. 10, when she begged her followers for “any remedies” for her majorly swollen foot.

View this post on Instagram

Any remedies?! Help!!!!

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

She then took part in the #10YearChallenge with a hilarious photo of her legs 10 years ago compared to her current sitch.

View this post on Instagram

#tenyearchallenge (📸 @backgrid_usa)

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

It seems like Jess is in good spirits, because hours after undergoing foot cupping, she hit the town, sharing a glam black-and-white photo with some chic makeup.

“Staying out past 7pm,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Staying out past 7pm 🥳

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Glad to see Jess is feeling better!

— Stephanie Swaim

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More