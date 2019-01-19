Has Jessica’s swollen foot saga come to an end?

The fashion mogul has been documenting her swollen pregnancy feet for a while, and seems to have finally come up with a remedy in the form of celeb-loved cupping therapy!

She shared a post of her foot with three cups attached writing, “Cupping.”

Jess then shared a post-cupping snap of her less swollen foot.

“SKANKLES aka skinny ankles,” she wrote.

The first time the pregnant mama shared a foot snap was on Jan. 10, when she begged her followers for “any remedies” for her majorly swollen foot.

She then took part in the #10YearChallenge with a hilarious photo of her legs 10 years ago compared to her current sitch.

It seems like Jess is in good spirits, because hours after undergoing foot cupping, she hit the town, sharing a glam black-and-white photo with some chic makeup.

“Staying out past 7pm,” she wrote.

Glad to see Jess is feeling better!

— Stephanie Swaim