Jessica Simpson Gives A Look At Her Massive Shoe Collection

Jessica Simpson's boots were made for walking – and she has a few hundred to choose from!

The 37-year-old designer shared a sneak peek at her massive shoe collection on her Instagram on Saturday, giving fans some serious closet envy.

"Decisions, decisions #ShoeCrushSaturday," she captioned the pic.

In the post, Jessica is seen sitting on the floor of her closet surrounded by hundreds of shoes. Not only are the shelves color-coordinated, but they're also organized by heel type! Wedge sandals, kitten heels and pumps – oh my!

Jessica's shoe line has become a part of her impressive Jessica Simpson Collection empire, and they're sold in several stores nationwide. According to CBS News,  it is now a billion-dollar-a-year business. 

"People are shocked that they like my brand," she told CBS News last year. "Maybe 'cause it's not that expensive? Or maybe because I was a cheesy pop star back in the day? I have no idea. But you're gonna like my shoes, damn it!"

