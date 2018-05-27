Jessica Simpson Gives A Look At Her Massive Shoe Collection

Jessica Simpson's boots were made for walking – and she has a few hundred to choose from!
The 37-year-old designer shared a sneak peek at her massive shoe collection on her Instagram on Saturday, giving fans some serious closet envy.
"Decisions, decisions #ShoeCrushSaturday," she captioned the pic.
In the post, Jessica is seen sitting on the floor of her closet surrounded by hundreds of shoes. Not only are the shelves color-coordinated, but they're also organized by heel type! Wedge sandals, kitten heels and pumps – oh my!
Jessica's shoe line has become a part of her impressive Jessica Simpson Collection empire, and they're sold in several stores nationwide. According to CBS News, it is now a billion-dollar-a-year business.
"People are shocked that they like my brand," she told CBS News last year. "Maybe 'cause it's not that expensive? Or maybe because I was a cheesy pop star back in the day? I have no idea. But you're gonna like my shoes, damn it!"