Jessica Simpson Throws Daughter Maxwell Drew Over-The-Top Circus Birthday

Jessica Simpson throws her daughter Maxwell a circus-themed birthday part. (Credit: Instagram)
Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell Drew is celebrating her sixth birthday in style!
The fashion mogul mama and her husband Eric Johnson rolled out the big tent for their daughter's 6th birthday party over the weekend with a "The Greatest Showman" themed birthday bash.
Jessica shared several fun snaps of the party on her Instagram and Instagram story. Maxi was definitely dressed for the day, rocking a purple leotard and pink hair. Her brother, Ace, donned a circus-themed shirt and boots. And Jessica and Eric donned colorful looks for the big day.
The birthday bash, which Jessica called over-the-top was definitely extravagant. It included a legitimate circus tent, balloons, and a trampoline trapeze.
Jessica even shared videos of Maxwell "flying" like she was in the circus.
It looks like a good time was had by all!