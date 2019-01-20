Jessica Simpon knows how to throw a gorgeous party.

The pregnant fashion mogul threw a luxe baby shower for her unborn daughter on Saturday, and she might have revealed her baby’s name!

She posted a photo with daughter Maxwell in front of a sign that reads, “Birdie’s Nest,” hinting that Birdie might be the name of her new little one.

Her sister Ashlee was also at the glam event, and the fam looked boho-chic with flower crowns and printed outfits.

The event featured tons of flowers and an overhead “Birdie’s Nest” floral design that hung above some chandeliers.

Guests dined on roasted corn chowder, short ribs, spaghetini bolognese, red velvet cake and an “all things pink mini dessert station.”

The place settings had a rustic vibe, with earth toned plates and bowls and copper utensils that were surrounded by tons of flowers on a mirrored table.

There were also adorable fast food inspired appetizers including “McJohnson’s” mini burgers and fries and “JFC” aka “Jessica’s Fried Chicken.

Seems like Jessica knows how to have a good time!

— by Stephanie Swaim