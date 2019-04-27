Jessie J Gave Boyfriend Channing Tatum A Sexy Birthday Message – In Song!

Jessie J couldn’t help but use her famous pipes to give boyfriend Channing Tatum a special birthday message.

The British songstress posted a short Instagram Stories video on Friday in honor of her beau turning 39, and gave the tribute a brief musical twist.

“It’s your birthday, do, do what you want,” Jessie sang, to the tune of “It’s My Party.” Instead of showing fans her face, however, she kept the camera focused on a pattern of cartoon women with speech bubbles reading “I Want You” and “I Miss You.”

Despite the longing tone of her clip, the birthday boy didn’t seem to be very far away. Chuckles heard in the background sounded like the “Magic Mike” star himself getting a pretty adorable kick out of Jessie’s performance.

The couple has been heating up continuously since their romance first made headlines last fall. After keeping things low profile at first, both stars soon began sharing loved-up social media shoutouts to one another before stepping out hand-in-hand for a shopping trip last month in Jessie’s native London.

Now, the lovebirds are keeping things loud and proud with increasingly public PDA. Just days before sharing a backseat kiss that Jessie posted on her Insta story, Channing honored her 31st birthday with a downright swoon-worthy post.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” he wrote, captioning a poetic black-and-white photo of Jessie basking in a sunbeam. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

Channing and estranged wife Jenna Dewan announced their separation back in April 2018, and filed for divorce six months later. The “World of Dance” alum has also moved on since the split, sparking a relationship with Tony winner Steve Kazee around the same time that Channing and Jessie grew close.

