Jessie J Shows Her Support For Channing Tatum At Magic Mike Opening

Jessie J and Channing Tatum's relationship is heating up!
The "Bang Bang" singer was spotted supporting her rumored boo at the opening night of "Magic Mike Live" in London on Saturday night. Jessie took to her Instagram Story to post a pic from the show and to congratulate the actor.
(Instagram)
"Magic Mike London Opening night," Jessie wrote alongside several of emojis, including an eggplant. "Congratulations @channingtatum what a show... Ladies and Gentlemen you don't want to miss this."
Channing, who starred in the "Magic Mike" franchise, brought the sexiness to real-life audiences in Las Vegas by producing the hit show. Now, Channing and his boys jumped the pond to bring the hot dance routines to London.
So, it's no surprise the British singer would stop by and show her love while touring around England.
While Jessie was on the road touring in America, Channing was spotted at several of her concerts. Just last week, the 38-year-old actor brought his daughter, Everly, 5, who he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, to the singer's concert in LA.
Romance rumors first sparked when the two were spotted playing mini-golf together in early October. The rumored couple hasn't publicly commented on their relationship - yet!