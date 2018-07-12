Jessie James Decker Gets Real About New Mom Struggles In Personal Breastfeeding Video

Jessie said she did squeeze in 10 minutes of exercise and was feeling "really good" about it, and urged her fellow moms to make sure to prioritize their own health while also caring for their little ones.

"Try to get it done today if you can, girls," she said. "Even if your baby starts screaming toward the end. Whatever you do … every little bit counts."

Jessie and her husband, NFL player Eric Decker, are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Vivianne and 2-year-old son Eric. In her caption, Jessie elaborated further on how much harder it's been to shed the post-baby weight after her most recent pregnancy.

"I'm definitely used to seeing things progress a lot faster but I'm trying to be patient," she wrote.

The "Flip My Hair" singer explained that, unlike some women, breastfeeding isn't helping her drop the pounds and the lack of results can be frustrating.

"I'm one of those women that holds onto every little ounce of weight that I have to continue to make milk for my baby," she continued.

Jessie's followers chimed in with supportive remarks and gratitude for her honesty, while sharing their own early motherhood stories.