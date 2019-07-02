Jillian Michaels Is Walking 100 Miles To Raise Money For South Sudanese Refugees

Jillian Michaels is going the distance to help raise money for South Sudanese refugees!

The fitness instructor has pledged to walk 100 miles with the Step with Jillian program to raise money for essential supplies.

The idea all started after Jillian was moved by a documentary screening about the refugee crisis in 2016. The fitness guru was determined to help, not just through her clout as a celebrity, but in a way that made a real difference and fit her wellness background.

“There was a woman in this documentary who was sick,” Jillian told People. “And she traveled on foot to escape her country and died. Her death was totally preventable, and I was thinking I would never have the strength to do what she did.”

Years later, the Sudanese woman’s story inspired the “Biggest Loser” coach to go on a self-funded mission trip to meet with South Sudanese refugees in the Congo.

“It’s life or death every day there for the basic necessities of food, clean water, mosquito nets, education,” the 46-year-old said. “They need money – it’s that simple.”

In addition to raising money on her social media channels, Jillian started the Step with Jillian program.

Starting July 1, she will walk 100 miles during the month of July to raise funds for the South Sudanese.

People all over the world will have the opportunity to join Jillian by signing up to raise money and walk 100 miles (or however many works for them)! If each participant raises at least $100, it will cover the cost of three emergency rescue kits with a towel, thermal blanket, bottled water, energy bar, dry clothing and shoes.

The trainer has also agreed to allow anyone who pledges at least $15 to get free access to her app for the month.

“The refugees I met that were coming from South Sudan had spent a week on foot walking through the African wilderness and risking horrible death along the way,” Jillian said. “The idea is raising awareness by walking with them in solidarity.”