Jim Parsons And Britney Spears To Receive Honors At GLAAD Media Awards

Britney will be given with the Vanguard Award, which will honor her support of the LGBTQ community. According to GLAAD, the award is named after a legendary casting director, who devoted the last part of his life to raising awareness in the entertainment industry about the discrimination faced by LGBTQ people as well as people living with HIV.

The "Slave 4 U" singer has been a vocal activist supporting the LGTBQ community for years.

The April 12 event will be held at the Beverly Hilton, and guests also include Olympian Adam Rippon.

