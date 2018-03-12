Jim Parsons And Britney Spears To Receive Honors At GLAAD Media Awards

"Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons and Britney Spears will both receive awards at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 12.
GLAAD announced last week that Jim will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is presented to an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance. Jim has been open about his sexuality, and married his longtime love Todd Spiewak last year. He shared several photos from their ceremony on his Instagram late last year.
Britney will be given with the Vanguard Award, which will honor her support of the LGBTQ community. According to GLAAD, the award is named after a legendary casting director, who devoted the last part of his life to raising awareness in the entertainment industry about the discrimination faced by LGBTQ people as well as people living with HIV.
The "Slave 4 U" singer has been a vocal activist supporting the LGTBQ community for years.
The April 12 event will be held at the Beverly Hilton, and guests also include Olympian Adam Rippon.
Check out what Adam had to say during the Olympics about LGBTQ rights above!