Jimmy Fallon Debuts The New 'Tonight Show' Challenge The #SharpieChallenge

Guess what ya'll — Jimmy Fallon has a new challenge on "The Tonight Show" and it's guaranteed to have some hilarious results!

Jimmy debuted the #SharpieChallenge on Thursday night's show, which requires willing participants to balance a sharpie pen on the edge of table, flip it upward and catch it midair and then rip the cap off and draw a mustache across their face. Yes, you are meant to do this all in one motion.