Jimmy Fallon Debuts The New 'Tonight Show' Challenge The #SharpieChallenge

Jimmy Fallon tests out the new #SharpieChallenge on Access' Scott Evans. (Credit: Access)
Guess what ya'll — Jimmy Fallon has a new challenge on "The Tonight Show" and it's guaranteed to have some hilarious results!
Jimmy debuted the #SharpieChallenge on Thursday night's show, which requires willing participants to balance a sharpie pen on the edge of table, flip it upward and catch it midair and then rip the cap off and draw a mustache across their face. Yes, you are meant to do this all in one motion.
The funny challenge — which you can participate in by posting on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube with the #SharpieChallenge — is also to raise awareness for Movember!
Naturally, Access' Scott Evans has already tried out the challenge and totally crushed it — just check out that mustache! And make sure to check him out tonight on the "Fallon" to see it in action!
Make sure to try it out too!