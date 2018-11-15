Jimmy Fallon Debuts The New 'Tonight Show' Challenge The #SharpieChallenge

Jimmy Fallon & Scott Evans

Jimmy Fallon tests out the new #SharpieChallenge on Access' Scott Evans. (Credit: Access)

Guess what ya'll — Jimmy Fallon has a new challenge on "The Tonight Show" and it's  guaranteed to have some hilarious results!

Jimmy debuted the #SharpieChallenge on Thursday night's show, which requires willing participants to balance a sharpie pen on the edge of table, flip it upward and catch it midair and then rip the cap off and draw a mustache across their face. Yes, you are meant to do this all in one motion. 

The funny challenge — which you can participate in by posting on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube with the #SharpieChallenge — is also to raise awareness for Movember!

Naturally, Access' Scott Evans has already tried out the challenge and totally crushed it — just check out that mustache! And make sure to check him out tonight on the "Fallon" to see it in action!

Make sure to try it out too! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News