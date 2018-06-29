Jimmy Fallon Jams With Backstreet Boys To 'I Want It That Way' and It Might Be Better Than The Original

Jimmy Fallon brought the Backstreet Boys by for a jam session with classroom instruments on Thursday, and their rendition of "I Want It That Way" might seriously be better than the original. The guys — clad in all white — picked up mini drums, maracas, tambourines, a xylophone, clappers and a couple more funny instruments to keep the beat to their 1999 hit.

Jimmy and The Roots held their own with the guys, with Jimmy taking over a couple of Nick Carter's high notes.

Check it out below!