Jimmy Fallon Jams With Backstreet Boys To 'I Want It That Way' and It Might Be Better Than The Original

Jimmy Fallon & Backstreet Boys

Jimmy Fallon jammed with the Backstreet Boys to their hit tune "I Want It That Way." (Credit: NBC)

Jimmy Fallon brought the Backstreet Boys by for a jam session with classroom instruments on Thursday, and their rendition of "I Want It That Way" might seriously be better than the original. The guys — clad in all white — picked up mini drums, maracas, tambourines, a xylophone, clappers and a couple more funny instruments to keep the beat to their 1999 hit.

Jimmy and The Roots held their own with the guys, with Jimmy taking over a couple of Nick Carter's high notes. 

Check it out below! 

