Jimmy Fallon Jokes That Justin Timberlake Is His 'Better Half' And Thanks His Wife At 2018 People's Choice Awards

Jimmy Fallon was showing the love at the 2018 People's Choice Awards as he accepted the award for Nighttime Talk Show of 2018.

Jimmy was overcome with gratitude as he accepted his award — and made sure to thank everyone, from his wife Nancy to his longtime BFF Justin Timberlake.

"To my better half, my rock, my soulmate -- Justin Timberlake," Jimmy began his speech. "His book is available now wherever fine books are sold."

Then with all jokes aside, he thanked his lovely wife Nancy Juvonen.

"To my wife Nancy, I love you so much. You are the secret to my success," he lovingly said.

And also gave a sweet shout out to his two girls, Winnie and Frannie.

"You are the best kids. I am so proud of you," he added.

And then he closed his speech out with a shoutout to all the veterans.

"Today is Veteran's Day, so I want to say thank you to the veterans. Never forget," he said.

Now that's how an acceptance speech is done!