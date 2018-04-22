Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Son Billy's First Birthday After His Health Complications

Happy Birthday, Billy!
Jimmy Kimmel's son William John Kimmel was all smiles in an adorable Instagram photo on Saturday, April 21, while celebrating his first birthday with a mouthful of ice cream. Little Billy was all dressed up for his special occasion, wearing a plaid shirt, a red bowtie and a festive hat!
The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host and proud papa shared a sweet message for his baby boy, who underwent two heart surgeries last year after he was born with a congenital heart condition called tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.
"A yr ago today, God gave us this tough little boy," Jimmy wrote. "Today, we thank the nurses & doctors at @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA who saved his life & those who shared thoughts & prayers. We cannot stay quiet. Please wish Billy happy birthday by REGISTERING TO VOTE!"
In May 2017, the 50-year-old late night host announced the birth of his son and revealed Billy's health complications during a monologue on his show.
"On Monday morning, Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart," Jimmy said through tears. "He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn't even begin to explain. He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life."
Billy later underwent a second heart surgery in December 2017. One week after the surgery, Jimmy brought his son out on stage for the first time. "Hey, I was out last week because this little guy had to have heart surgery, but look he's fine!" he explained to the audience.
Jimmy and his wife, Molly McNearney, also have a 3-year-old daughter named Jane.
--Gabi Duncan