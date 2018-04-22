Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Son Billy's First Birthday After His Health Complications

"A yr ago today, God gave us this tough little boy," Jimmy wrote. "Today, we thank the nurses & doctors at @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA who saved his life & those who shared thoughts & prayers. We cannot stay quiet. Please wish Billy happy birthday by REGISTERING TO VOTE!"

In May 2017, the 50-year-old late night host announced the birth of his son and revealed Billy's health complications during a monologue on his show.

"On Monday morning, Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart," Jimmy said through tears. "He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn't even begin to explain. He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life."