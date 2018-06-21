Jimmy Kimmel Comes To Nick Kroll's Rescue After He Splits His Pants On His Show

Jimmy Kimmel came to Nick Kroll's aid after he had a massive wardrobe malfunction on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Kroll was talking to Kimmel about his new movie "Uncle Drew," where he plays a bad guy named Nick who basically beats a bunch of older guys at a basketball game.

Kroll wasn't shy about his basketball skills in the movie.

"I know I'm not in the NBA, but, you know, I was pretty good on my Jewish day-school team," Kroll quipped.

Naturally he decided to show Kimmel just how good his moves were and bent own to take his "defensive stance."That's when his pants ripped open, exposing his underwear.

Thankfully, Kimmel came to the rescue and patched up his pants with some tape. Way to go!