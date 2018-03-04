Jimmy Kimmel, Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Surprise Moviegoers During Oscars!

An advanced screening of "A Wrinkle In Time" turned into a jaw-dropping, A-list event for some moviegoers on Sunday night when Jimmy Kimmel interrupted their screening to bring over stars for a little thanks (and snacks) during the Oscars.

Jimmy grabbed the likes of "Wonder Woman's" Gal Gadot, "Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill, "Black Panther's" Lupita Nyong'o, Ansel Elgort, Armie Hammer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Guillermo del Toro, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt and more and headed over to the neighboring movie theater where he surprised an audience watching the film.

"I don't know if you know who we are … we brought you some goodies," Gal Gadot told the audience as she and Jimmy walked in first.