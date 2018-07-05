Jimmy Kimmel Goes Fishing & Cooks Burgers In All-American Fourth of July

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel took a fishing trip for the Fourth of July in 2018. (Credit: Instagram)

Jimmy Kimmel had a hankering for the great outdoors this Fourth of July!

The late-night host took off on a fishing trip to the South Fork of the Flathead River in the Bob Marshall Wilderness in Montana. Jimmy definitely had a successful day out on the river, showing off his massive fish he caught on Instagram.

He captioned his first snap, "We rode 30 miles on horseback, deep into the Bob Marshall Wilderness to find this guy in the South Fork of the Flathead River #Montana #cutthroat #catchandrelease."

We rode 30 miles on horseback, deep into the Bob Marshall Wilderness to find this guy in the South Fork of the Flathead River #Montana #cutthroat #catchandrelease

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on

And he also shared another photo with singer Huey Lewis, from Huey Lewis and the news. Huey proved to be an equally skilled fisherman as the pair jokingly caught "twin fish." 

Huey Lewis and I are proud to announce we had twins #Montana #cutthroat #catchandrelease

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on

Jimmy finished off his Fourth with an epic cookout of burgers. We'd call that a pretty All-American Fourth! 

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La LA

Related news

Latest News