Jinger Duggar Shows Off A New Baby Photo Of Her 'Little Doll' Felicity!

Jinger Duggar is head over heels for her baby girl!
The "Counting On" star took to Instagram on Friday to share a brand new photo of her 22-day-old daughter, Felicity Nicole. In the photo, the newborn kept her eyes closed and scrunched her face into a sweet smile.
"We are so in love with this little doll!" Jinger captioned the adorable snap.
Felicity is the 24-year-old's first child with her husband, former soccer player Jeremy Vuolo, whom she married in 2016. The couple announced that they were expecting in January and documented Jinger's baby bump progress on Instagram, charting the size of their growing girl in comparison with pieces of produce!
Jinger and Jeremy welcomed Felicity on July 19 and have already shared a few precious moments from their first weeks as parents on social media. On Tuesday, Jeremy shared an Instagram photo of himself watching a lecture on his laptop as he rocked his curious daughter in his arms.
"Look who joined me for [Old Testament] Studies w/ Dr. Essex…" wrote Jeremy, who now serves an ordained pastor in Laredo, Texas.