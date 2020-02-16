JJ Watt Shares Stunning Snaps From His Wedding To Kealia Ohai

JJ Watt is a married man!

The NFL star shared snaps from his gorgeous wedding to pro soccer star Kealia Ohai.

“Best day of my life. Without question,” he wrote.

In the photos, you can see Kealia rocking a stunning slinky white Berta gown with a fanned out train and delicate straps and lacey detailing. She wore her hair in a slicked back low bun and accessorized with sparkly hair clips and matching dangly earrings.

The newlyweds looked super in love as they kissed in a photo booth and posed for some photos with a stunning white bouquet.

One photo shows a fun detail on the back of the groom’s shirt collar which reads, “Mr. Kealia Watt.”

Another post shows off their stunning four tier cake which has a unique marbled design.

It also appears that at some point during the reception they swapped out their swanky outfits for more lowkey looks, as they are seen in all-white sweats in some of the photos.

The wedding went down at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort in the Bahamas on Feb. 15, 2020, according to People.

Per the publication, they got engaged in May 2019 after dating for several years.

Congrats to the happy couple!

— Stephanie Swaim