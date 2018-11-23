Joanna Gaines Celebrates First Thanksgiving With Baby Boy Crew

The Gaines' have a lot to be thankful for this year.
Chip and Joanna celebrated Thanksgiving with their five-month-old baby boy Crew this year.
Joanna shared an adorable snap of Crew being cuddled by a sibling on Turkey day.
"Thankful," she captioned the snap.
Joanna also shared a snap of herself holding Crew on her Instagram story.
"First time he's been into a blankie… this little bunny has been his friend all day," she wrote. "I can't handle it."
For their Thanksgiving dinner, Joanna revealed that they enjoyed a "Lebanese Thanksgiving Feast."
The family chowed down on cabbage rolls, kibbeh, Lebanese salad, grape leaves and syrian donuts.
Chip and Joanna also share four other kids, Emmie Kay, Duke, Ella Rose and Drake.
Their Thanksgiving comes after the couple announced earlier in November that they're getting their own TV network.
"We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother but that’s it," Chip previously said on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
"So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back," he said.
HGTV's parent company, Discovery Inc., also confirmed the news in a statement to Access:
"Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines. The Gaines' are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens. Stay tuned…working out the final details...more to come soon!"
