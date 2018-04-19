Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her 40th Birthday By Eating Donuts

Joanna and husband Chip announced they had another baby on the way earlier this year. Around the same time, the design duo also announced they'd be ending their hit HGTV show.

While we miss Chip and Jo on TV, it looks like Joanna's keeping busy with her businesses from the Magnolia Silos to their design collection Magnolia Home to their new restaurant, Magnolia Table.

And 40 is definitely looking good on Jo!



