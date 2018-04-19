Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her 40th Birthday By Eating Donuts

Hey, cravings are real ya'll!
Pregnant Joanna Gaines is celebrating her 40th birthday in style — with a huge plate of donuts! The former "Fixer Upper" star shared this funny photo on Instagram where she's gobbling down a donut and celebrating her milestone year.
She captioned the snap, "This is 40. And I like it... #pregnantandforty #anddoughnuts."
Joanna and husband Chip announced they had another baby on the way earlier this year. Around the same time, the design duo also announced they'd be ending their hit HGTV show.
While we miss Chip and Jo on TV, it looks like Joanna's keeping busy with her businesses from the Magnolia Silos to their design collection Magnolia Home to their new restaurant, Magnolia Table.
And 40 is definitely looking good on Jo!