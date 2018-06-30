Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Photo Of Newborn Son Crew In His Nursery: 'He's Settling In Just Fine'

Home sweet home!
Joanna Gaines shared a precious photo of her newborn son Crew sleeping in his nursery, just about a week after welcoming her fifth child with husband Chip Gaines.
"It's been a little over a week and he's settling in just fine," the doting mom captioned the adorable picture.
The former "Fixer Upper" stars announced the arrival of their little guy Crew on June 23. He joined older siblings Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie.
"And then there were 5," Chip tweeted. "The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief."
WATCH: Chip & Joanna Gaines Welcome Their 5th Child!
Joanna later shared the first pic of their bundle of joy on Instagram.
"Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn't be more in love," she wrote. "He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early. Which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful."
-- Gabi Duncan