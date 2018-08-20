Jodie Sweetin Purchases Her First Car In 17 Years & It's A Super Fancy Benz

Jodie Sweetin has a new whip!
Buying a new car doesn't seem too exciting for celebs, but for Jodie it is! The "Fuller House" star took to Instagram to share the news that she bought herself a fancy new ride and there's a big reason why the purchase is so exciting.
"I haven't had a NEW car in about 17 years, so this was a big deal," the actress wrote. "After several years of working my a** off, it was time!"
Jodie posted a snap of her new beautiful black Mercedes alongside a cute pic of her and the car salesman. The star explained that thanks to the people at Mercedes-Benz of Calabasas - the purchase was super easy.
"Thank you @mbcalabasas for making this the EASIEST thing ever, " she wrote. "Gonna take my baby out on the road today! #treatyoself #hardworkpaysoff #workhardplayhard!"
Jodie has definitely worked hard for her new car! The actress will star in the upcoming season of "Fuller House," which recently received an Emmy nomination for its third season.
--Lauren Herbert