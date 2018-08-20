Jodie Sweetin Purchases Her First Car In 17 Years & It's A Super Fancy Benz

Jodie Sweetin has a new whip!

Buying a new car doesn't seem too exciting for celebs, but for Jodie it is! The "Fuller House" star took to Instagram to share the news that she bought herself a fancy new ride and there's a big reason why the purchase is so exciting.

"I haven't had a NEW car in about 17 years, so this was a big deal," the actress wrote. "After several years of working my a** off, it was time!"