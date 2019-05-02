Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Kiss And Say ‘I Love You’s’ Backstage At BBMAs Before Surprise Wedding: ‘You’ll Kill It Babe’ (EXCLUSIVE) 

Sophie Turner was Joe Jonas’ number one fan on Wednesday night at the Billboard Music Awards and we may have caught their first “I love you” of the night before the couple exchanged vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Right before Joe and his brothers were going to go on stage at the Billboard Music Awards to perform a medley of their hits, Sophie scooted backstage with her sweetie and they shared an intimate moment in the hallway. Joe ran up to his leading lady and gave her a big kiss and then kissed her hand. She sweetly said to him, “You’ll kill it! Good luck. I love you!”

To which Joe replied, “Thanks babe.”

The sweet moment was just a precursor to the nights festivities where they later exchanged wedding vows in a surprise wedding! Sophie rocked a sweet white jumpsuit while Joe switched into a gray suit for the special evening. Dan and Shay also performed their hit, “Speechless” at the wedding and we should have seen that coming too! Why? Access spied Joe singing along backstage to Dan and Shay’s BBMAs performance with Tori Kelly!

Talk about an epic moment!

That wasn’t the only fun backstage moment with the Jonas Brother’s either – -we also got Mrs. Priyanka Chopra Jonas joking that she knew she had nailed her kiss with Nick Jonas during their performance.

