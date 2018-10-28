Joe Jonas Dressed Up As Sansa Stark For Halloween – But Got Confused For 'Shrek's' Princess Fiona!

Joe Jonas' Halloween tribute to his fiancée wasn't as on the nose as he'd hoped!

The DNCE frontman pulled out all the stops to portray Sansa Stark, Sophie Turner's "Game of Thrones" character, at a costumed bash on Saturday night.

For his goofy sendup to the Lady of Winterfell, Joe donned a cherry-red wig and a teal dress fit for a fantasy realm. But the outfit reminded some fans of totally different medieval heroines.