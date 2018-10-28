Joe Jonas Dressed Up As Sansa Stark For Halloween – But Got Confused For 'Shrek's' Princess Fiona!

Joe Jonas' Halloween tribute to his fiancée wasn't as on the nose as he'd hoped!
The DNCE frontman pulled out all the stops to portray Sansa Stark, Sophie Turner's "Game of Thrones" character, at a costumed bash on Saturday night.
For his goofy sendup to the Lady of Winterfell, Joe donned a cherry-red wig and a teal dress fit for a fantasy realm. But the outfit reminded some fans of totally different medieval heroines.
"Joe as Fiona is life," one follower commented on Joe's Instagram photo from the party, mistakenly assuming the former Disney star was posing as Cameron Diaz's redheaded "Shrek" princess for the night.
"Omg it's Merida!" wrote another, who thought he resembled the fiery protagonist from the Pixar flick "Brave."
The hilarious confusion spilled over to Twitter, where fans debated which character Joe had in mind.
For those scratching their heads, Joe left a much more obvious clue on his Instagram Stories, making it clear that he was Sansa through and through.
In a short video, the costume-clad musician strut down a hallway with the "Game of Thrones" theme song blasting in the background – and even added stickers of other characters from the Seven Kingdoms to hammer in his intention.
Eiza Gonzalez, who dressed as Catwoman at the same Oct. 27 celebration, also clued in fans with her Insta comment.
"Sansa has been doing a lot of bicep curls for that show finale," she joked.
(Instagram / @joejonas)
While we would have loved to see Sophie return the favor and dress up as one of Joe's characters – Shane Gray, perhaps? – the "X-Men: Apocalypse" actress instead kept it adorably cozy, wearing a head-to-toe elephant costume.
Sophie Turner indulged her animal instincts this Halloween, dressing as an elephant! (Instagram / @sophiet) (Instagram)