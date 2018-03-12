Joe Jonas' New Tattoo Could Be A Portrait Of His Fiancee Sophie Turner

Joe showed off some brand new ink on his Instagram on Sunday, and the tattoo on his forearm is an outline of a naked woman. She seems to be posed in a portrait and her hair is parted down the middle. The tattoo is placed right below the knot ink that he had done in 2012 in honor of his family.

Fans were quick to point out that the new tattoo seemed to represent Sophie's likeness, especially with the way her hair is pulled back. They also pointed out that Joe's tattoo had a red line, which could be a tribute to Sophie's flame-colored locks.

Joe didn't comment if the new ink is of his 22-year-old fiancee, but it seems like all signs point to yes. The duo announced their engagement in October and have largely kept the details of their nuptials out of the press. But Sophie's "Game of Thrones" pal Maisie Williams, did confirm that she'll be a bridesmaid.

What do you think of the tattoo Jonas fans?