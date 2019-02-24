Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Have A Sexy Date Night At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are definitely another level of sexy!

The engaged couple hit up Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. And for the epic bash, the couple looked jaw-dropping perfect!

The singer was spotted rocking an all-white ensemble with bronze loafers on the red carpet. And his fiancée totally dazzled in a gold and black sequined gown. The “Games of Thrones” star added gold strappy heels and a matching clutch to the stunning look.

But Joe and Sophie weren’t the only young and hot couple to attend the star-studded bash!

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus also showed up to the event looking super chic and sexy!

The 26-year-old singer was a total showstopper in a black Saint Laurent gown that featured a plunging neckline paired with a snake diamond necklace. Meanwhile, her hubby kept his look chic and casual in a classic tuxedo with a bowtie!

