Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Match In Red As Guests Wear White At Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Sophie Turner is having a red wedding celebration – but one much different than on “Game of Thrones.”

Ahead of her second nuptials, the former HBO star and husband Joe Jonas invited their loved ones to the Hotel de la Mirande in Avignon, France, for what appeared to be their rehearsal dinner.

Photographers spotted the couple coordinating in head-to-toe red as they entered the luxe hotel.

Sophie was burnin’ up in high heels and a scarlet dress – a colorful version of the white one she wore to dinner the night prior. Meanwhile, Joe wore a bright crimson suit and matching leather shoes.

Sophie and Joe’s outfits served a bold pop of color among their sea of guests, who all wore white.

Kevin and Danielle Jonas kept in theme, wearing a white suit and an ivory mini dress adorned with ruffles, respectively.

Priyanka Chopra was also spotted mingling by the entrance in a strapless silk number.

Along with their family, some of Joe and Sophie’s famous friends also attended the special event.

Ashley Graham, who starred alongside Joe in DNCE’s “Toothbrush” music video, locked arms with husband Justin Ervin as she made her way inside.

Alexandra Shipp, Sophie’s longtime X-Men co-star, wore a summery jumpsuit and sandals to the pre-wedding dinner.

Joe and Sophie are expected to tie the knot this weekend at the Château de Tourreau, the same Sarrians estate where they arrived on Thursday following a whirlwind week in Paris.