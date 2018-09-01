Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Pack On The PDA At US Open Date Night

Sophie Turner (R) and Joe Jonas attend day 5 of the 2018 tennis US Open on Arthur Ashe stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2018 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
It's love – on and off the tennis court!
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner only had eyes for each other at the US Open on Friday night, sharing sweet glances and kisses as Venus and Serena Williams competed in the third round of the annual tournament.
The DNCE frontman and the "Game of Thrones" beauty both dressed to the nines for their night in New York City. Joe opted for a buttoned-up, monochromatic ensemble, while Sophie tried out menswear in green windowpane suit and white tennis shoes.
Throughout the match, the engaged couple kept the affection going – intertwining their fingers, snapping photos, whispering in each other's ears – and cracking jokes! At one point, Sophie playfully stuffed a seat cushion underneath her blazer, giving off the appearance of a baby bump. The 22-year-old grinned and puffed out her faux belly, and Joe couldn't help but crack a smile as he sipped a drink beside her.
Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner, who jokingly pretends being pregnant by putting a seat cushion under her vest, attend the Serena and Venus Williams' third round match on day 5 of the 2018 tennis US Open on Arthur Ashe stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2018 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)
Sophie and Joe announced their engagement last October in a pair of Instagram photos, and they seem to be making the most of their first summer as a to-be-wed couple. Over the past few months, the lovebirds have traveled all over the world – double dating with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in London, getting coordinating tattoos in memory of their grandfathers in New York City and partying in Miami for Joe's 29th birthday.
