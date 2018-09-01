Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Pack On The PDA At US Open Date Night

It's love – on and off the tennis court!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner only had eyes for each other at the US Open on Friday night, sharing sweet glances and kisses as Venus and Serena Williams competed in the third round of the annual tournament.

The DNCE frontman and the "Game of Thrones" beauty both dressed to the nines for their night in New York City. Joe opted for a buttoned-up, monochromatic ensemble, while Sophie tried out menswear in green windowpane suit and white tennis shoes.

WATCH: Sophie Turner Can't Believe She's Engaged To Joe Jonas: 'Holy Sh*t! I'm Engaged'