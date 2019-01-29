Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had some pretty adorable weekend plans!

The engaged couple spent time with Joe’s nieces, Alena, 4, and Valentina, 2, which Sophie captured on her Instagram.

Great weekend with these lil’ cuties,” the “Game of Thrones” actress caption the cute photos.

The pair looked like total babysitting experts as Alena planted a kiss on Sophie’s cheek and Valentina snuggled in for a precious selfie!

Nick Jonas also spent some time with his nieces over the weekend after months of post-wedding celebrations.

He took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo with Valentina that made our hearts melt!

“Family time. My precious niece Valentina,” he captioned the snuggly pic.

Jo-bro time really is the best weekend pass time!

