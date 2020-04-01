Joe Zee & Husband Rob Younkers Expecting First Child

Joe Zee and Rob Younkers have a baby on board!

The couple both took to Instagram to reveal that they are expecting their first child via surrogate after a two-year journey. “SO, in just under 4 weeks, our little family is going to grow by ONE,” Joe posted. “We are so excited and feel so blessed to welcome our baby girl during this exciting though uncertain time.”

The fashion guru, 51, admitted that they almost didn’t share the news amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “We debated posting this, feeling somewhat guilty, that while most of the world is scared and isolated and sick, that we have some glimmer of love and hope in our lives,” he wrote. “But we also feel that sharing happy news is what the world needs right now.”

“This has been a 2.5-year journey for my husband and I, with its share of ups and downs, as we pursued every possible route to starting a family. And as those who have gone through it, gay, straight, young, old, starting a family today can be filled with many challenges. For us, we are excited that our journey will culminate later this month with a bundle of joy.”

The stylist, who tied the knot with his designer husband in October 2018, also revealed that they will have to travel to Minnesota for their daughter’s birth. “We are so grateful to our incredibly generous and kind surrogate, who is in Minnesota (hunkered down at home),” he wrote. “So beyond the state of the world, we also have to pack our bags (and car seat, bassinet, diapers and all) and venture out, during a global pandemic, through 6 states – almost 2000 miles – to be at the birth of our daughter and bring her home, safely and sound. We will admit, that we wake up lately and ride through waves of panic and anxiety to elation and calm.”

“No one is ever completely ready to be parents and if parenting is jumping constant hurdles (many of which we have already lived through), then having a baby just as this country will be peaking with Covid-19 and traveling back with her, is literally kicking it off with an Ironman Triathlon.”

“We know she will be healthy and strong and full of character and compassion and even writing this post is making us emotional right now. We know that she will read this one day and know that this is what made her the strong woman that she will become. There are no accidents. Her coming into this world at this time – wherever we may be as a country – will be nothing short of magic.”