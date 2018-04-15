John Cena and Nikki Bella End Their Engagement & Split Up

It's over for John Cena and Nikki Bella!



The WWE stars announced their split on Sunday after dating for six years.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,"Nikki wrote in a statement on her Instagram. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

The couple's split definitely comes as a shock to many fans as they were spotted out together just last Sunday at Wrestlemania 34. The Wrestlemania event was also where they got engaged last year. John, 40, popped the question to Nikki in a sweet, emotional moment during Wrestlemania 33.