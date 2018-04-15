John Cena and Nikki Bella End Their Engagement & Split Up

It's over for John Cena and Nikki Bella!
The WWE stars announced their split on Sunday after dating for six years.
"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,"Nikki wrote in a statement on her Instagram. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."
The couple's split definitely comes as a shock to many fans as they were spotted out together just last Sunday at Wrestlemania 34. The Wrestlemania event was also where they got engaged last year. John, 40, popped the question to Nikki in a sweet, emotional moment during Wrestlemania 33.
The pair haven't been shy about how much they've been busy with wedding planning, either.
John spoke with Access on April 5 at the "Blockers" premiere and the two were all smiles as they gushed about their upcoming nuptials.
"Oh yeah, we are almost done with the wedding planning," Nikki said on April 5. "He controls the checkbook and I handle everything else."
"It's amazing," John dished at the time. "I'm letting her take the lead on divulging all of the information."
WATCH: Hear What They Said About Wedding Planning In The Video Above