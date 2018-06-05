John Cena Sent Flowers and A Love Letter To Nikki Bella After Calling Off Engagement: See Her Emotional Reaction

Nikki Bella could barely control her emotions when she found out that her ex-fiance John Cena had sent her roses and a love letter after they called off their engagement. In new footage from the "Total Bellas" episode on Sunday, Nikki comes home to her Tampa, Florida, house that she share with John and sees a vase full of red roses with a card.
"When did he leave that? When was he here last?" Nikki asks her twin sister, Brie.
"For me to watch you grow into something so beautiful and amazing …for making me feel a part of all these moments," reads the card, which causes Nikki, 34, to get emotional.
"Is it a sweet card?" Brie questions her sister. "The best," Nikki replies.
Nikki and John's breakup and canceled wedding shocked fans last month. The pair seemed happier than ever, but they reportedly could not agree on whether they wanted to start a family. Since calling off their engagement, the WWE stars are reportedly rekindling their romance.
A rep for the stars told Access last week that they are "working on their relationship" and "taking it day by day" and "they appreciate all of their fans and their continued support."
Based on this clip, it's clear that both John and Nikki still had feelings for each other.