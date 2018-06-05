John Cena Sent Flowers and A Love Letter To Nikki Bella After Calling Off Engagement: See Her Emotional Reaction

Nikki Bella could barely control her emotions when she found out that her ex-fiance John Cena had sent her roses and a love letter after they called off their engagement. In new footage from the "Total Bellas" episode on Sunday, Nikki comes home to her Tampa, Florida, house that she share with John and sees a vase full of red roses with a card.

"When did he leave that? When was he here last?" Nikki asks her twin sister, Brie.

"For me to watch you grow into something so beautiful and amazing …for making me feel a part of all these moments," reads the card, which causes Nikki, 34, to get emotional.

"Is it a sweet card?" Brie questions her sister. "The best," Nikki replies.