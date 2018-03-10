John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Was The Belle Of The Ball At Disneyland Hong Kong

Baby Luna is the Belle of the ball!
John Legend took a break from touring in China to join wife Chrissy Teigen and their adorable 1-year-old daughter for a magical trip to Disneyland Hong Kong. And thankfully, the famous couple also documented the fun-filled family outing on their social media accounts!
Stylishly dressed in a denim jacket and pink tutu, Luna freaked out when she first met Minnie Mouse. The excited toddler just couldn't wait to give the iconic character a great big hug!
Chrissy, who's pregnant with her second child, shared the sweet video on Instagram and joked, "She lets me hug her once a week."
Luna was later treated to the full princess experience during her Disney adventure, dressing up as Belle from the classic "Beauty and the Beast."
Mama Chrissy and her baby girl posed together in another Instagram post after the wardrobe change, which the model captioned, "My belle #disneylandhongkong."
John also seemed to be having an enchanted time with his little one as they enjoyed the "It's a Small World" ride.
Luna was completely in awe as she sat on her dad's lap. "It's a small world after all! #hongkongdisneyland," the singer captioned a smiley Instagram pic.
It appears the family of three was totally captivated by the magic of Disney!
-- Gabi Duncan