John Legend Defends Rita Ora's Lip Syncing In The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

John Legend is rallying behind Rita Ora.
Rita came under fire on social media for lip syncing during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
John Legend took to Twitter to defend Rita, retweeting a tweet that reads "Why are people surprised @RitaOra lip synced during the #MacysDayParade they all do it. Did anyone miss @johnlegend doing the same thing?."
"Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance," he wrote.
"Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!," he added.
Rita also sounded off on Twitter, retweeting John and adding another message.
"Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It's annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X," Rita wrote.
For some reason, despite more than one singer lip syncing, Ora was singled out on social media and got blasted for her performance.
What did you think about Rita's performance?
-- Stephanie Swaim