John Legend Gets A Swim Lesson From Olympian Ryan Lochte!

This Legend is on his way to the 2020 Olympics!

R&B singer John Legend has been taking his swimming pretty seriously lately and decided to recruit one of the best teachers in the biz: 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte!

On Monday, Ryan joined John in his backyard pool for a quick swimming lesson.

“Not a bad way to start my week. Swimming with John Legend giving him some tips and getting him ready for 2020 Olympics haha,” Ryan Lochte captioned his Instagram video of the lesson.

The swim champ also posted a photo of him and John posed poolside during the lesson.

The “All Of Me” hitmakers also took to his Instagram Story to share the video.

“Swimming with Ryan Lochte in my backyard” he said. “2020 Olympic Team.”

In January, John revealed in a tweet that he was taking swim lessons for the first time since he was 5 years old. He joked that despite his late start, he is still ahead of his dad, Ronald Stephens, who didn’t learn until he was in his 60s.

John updated us on his progress in March when he posted a video of another backyard lesson.

Ryan commented on the pic, promising that he would help teach the performer how to swim – and lucky for John, he was true to his word!

John’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, has also documented his swim training on her social media and said that she is “so proud” of her husband’s progress.

Now that their first lesson is out of the way, you think John might provide some vocal tips to Ryan as payment?

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Got The Sweetest Matching Tattoos In Honor Of Their Family!