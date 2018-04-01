John Legend Has Been Fasting & Juicing Ahead Of Shirtless ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Scene

Get ready to see a shirtless John Legend during tonight’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!”
The 39-year-old singer stars in the hotly-anticipated live concert event on NBC, and he’s been hard at work to get his hot “Jesus” body. John’s wife Chrissy Teigen revealed how much he’s looking forward to the big moment.
“John’s eating really healthy right now,” she told People. “He has a shirtless scene he’s pretty excited about, but he’s actually starting to fast, like juice fast.”
While she’s supportive of John’s role in the musical, the model momma is already excited to get back in the kitchen to cook for her man.
“I’m just going to force feed him, basically,” she added.
Andrew Loyd Webber and Tim Rice’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” also stars Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Brandon Victor Dixon, Norm Lewis and more talented triple threats.
A live audience will get to experience the show from Williamsburg’s Marcy Armory in Brooklyn, New York. The event will air live on NBC in just a few hours on Easter Sunday at 8PM ET.
Check out the full song list from “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” below!
Jesus Christ Super Star
ACT I
Overture – Ensemble
“Heaven on Their Minds” – Judas
“What’s the Buzz/Strange Thing, Mystifying” – Jesus, Mary, Judas, Disciples
“Everything’s Alright” – Mary, Judas, Jesus, Disciples
“This Jesus Must Die” – Caiaphas, Annas, Priests, Disciples
“Hosanna” – Caiaphas, Jesus, Disciples
“Simon Zealotes/Poor Jerusalem” – Simon, Jesus, Disciples, Roman Guards
“Pilate’s Dream” – Pilate
“The Temple” – Jesus, Profiteers
“Everything’s Alright” (reprise) – Mary, Jesus
“I Don’t Know How to Love Him” – Mary
“Damned for All Time/Blood Money” – Judas, Caiaphas, Annas, Priests, The Mob
ACT II
“The Last Supper” – Jesus, Judas and Apostles
“Gethsemane” – Jesus
“The Arrest” – Jesus, Judas, Peter, Apostles, Caiaphas, Annas, The Mob, Roman Guards
“Peter’s Denial” – Peter, Mary, Apostles, The Mob
“Pilate and Christ” – Pilate, Jesus, Annas, Mary, Apostles, Roman Guards, The Mob
“King Herod’s Song” – Herod and his Court
“Could We Start Again Please?” – Mary, Peter, Simon, Disciples, Roman Guards
“Judas’ Death” – Judas, Caiaphas, Annas, The Mob
“Trial By Pilate” – Pilate, Caiaphas, Annas, Jesus, The Mob
“Superstar” – Judas, Soul Girls, Angels, Paparazzi
“Crucifixion” – Jesus, Disciples
“John 19:41″ – Jesus, Disciples