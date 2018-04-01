John Legend Has Been Fasting & Juicing Ahead Of Shirtless ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Scene

Get ready to see a shirtless John Legend during tonight’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!”

The 39-year-old singer stars in the hotly-anticipated live concert event on NBC, and he’s been hard at work to get his hot “Jesus” body. John’s wife Chrissy Teigen revealed how much he’s looking forward to the big moment.

“John’s eating really healthy right now,” she told People. “He has a shirtless scene he’s pretty excited about, but he’s actually starting to fast, like juice fast.”