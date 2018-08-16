John Legend, Lionel Richie, Elton John & More Mourn The Loss Of Music Icon Aretha Franklin

Music superstars from across genres mourn the loss of a legend.
Aretha Franklin died Thursday at her home in Detroit after a long battle with cancer. She was 76 years old.
"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds," Aretha's family shared in a statement.
"We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."
The Queen of Soul has often been hailed for having one of the best voices in the music industry. Aretha's iconic hits like "Respect" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" helped her earn the record for the most entries on Billboard's Hot 100 of any female artist for almost 40 years until Nicki MInaj surpassed her in 2017.
Music superstars took to social media to honor the late music legend, sharing touching tributes to Aretha.