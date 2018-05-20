John Legend Reveals His Baby Boy Miles Is Named After Jazz Legend Miles Davis

Miles Theodore Stephens has a legendary musician to thank for his name!

John Legend confirmed to Access on the red carpet at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards that his baby boy Miles, who was born on May 16, is named after famous jazz musician, Miles Davis.

John joked that while Stephen Colbert's suggestion to name he and Chrissy Teigen's baby Stephen Stevens was funny, he wanted to name little Miles after Miles Davis.

"He's at home. Chrissy is at home and I'll be home in a couple hours," John told Access guest correspondent Frankie Grande.

When Frankie commented on how little Miles is already posing for pictures, John kidded that his tiny tot is definitely a mini-model.