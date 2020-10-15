John Legend Shares Moving Post For Chrissy Teigen: We’ll ‘Hold Each Other’s Hands Through Every Tear’

John Legend is paying tribute to the love of his life as they navigate a difficult chapter.

The “All of Me” singer wrote a touching message to wife Chrissy Teigen, weeks after she revealed she’d suffered a pregnancy loss. The two were expecting their third child and had planned to name their baby boy-to-be Jack.

In his first Instagram post since the tragedy, John shared a video of his Billboard Music Awards performance of his new ballad “Never Break,” captioning it with a lengthy tribute to the “Cravings” author.

“This is for Chrissy,” he began. “I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

John went on to explain that his and Chrissy’s enduring love was the inspiration behind “Never Break.”

“I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test,” he wrote. “We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

“The Voice” coach then shared his gratitude for the outpouring of well wishes, prayers and empathetic words shared by friends and fans during this tough time.

“We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know,” he continued. “More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone.”

“I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families,” he concluded.

Chrissy been largely taking a break from social media in the weeks since announcing her family’s loss. Late last month, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model shared the sad news in an Instagram post, which featured heartbreaking photos of her and John tearfully holding their little one.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote in part. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she added.

While Chrissy has yet to make a full return to social media, she hasn’t been entirely absent online.

Over the weekend, the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host replied to a funny post from the Instagram account Betches. It read, “Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask, so I don’t have to hear, ‘Mustache too?'”

“Finally, a giggle. Thank you,” she wrote in the comment section.

