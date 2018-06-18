John Legend Shares A Picture Of Chrissy Teigen Breast Pumping On Father's Day

John Legend is getting real about what life is really like with a newborn baby in the house!

John shared a photo on Father's Day of he and his wife Chrissy Teigen on their way to dinner. The duo are dressed to the nines — Chrissy in a stunning peach-colored dress and John in a suit —and Chrissy has her dress pulled down as she pumps breast milk.

"I know it's Father's Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome. She's taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty," John captured the very real photo.

The pair clearly went on a pretty incredible date too — Chrissy posted this snap on her Instagram and called it "Father's Day part 2." The pair seemed to be flying somewhere on an airplane for the evening.