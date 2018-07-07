John Legend Shows Off His Dad Skills In Adorable Video With Luna & Miles

Chrissy Teigen loves to turn the spotlight on her #DadGoals husband!

The cookbook author documented one of John's cute parenting moments on Friday, snapping a vid of the "Love Me Now" singer juggling the needs of their 2-year-old Luna and 1-month-old Miles.

In the video, Chrissy giggles from behind the camera as John masterfully multitasks – both burping his infant son and balancing little Luna on his shoulders! At one point, he breaks into a smile as Luna grasps his face and wiggles off of his back.

Chrissy also posted a photo of John's balancing act, captioning the pic, "The eyes say 'help.'"