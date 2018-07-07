John Legend Shows Off His Dad Skills In Adorable Video With Luna & Miles

Chrissy Teigen loves to turn the spotlight on her #DadGoals husband!
The cookbook author documented one of John's cute parenting moments on Friday, snapping a vid of the "Love Me Now" singer juggling the needs of their 2-year-old Luna and 1-month-old Miles.
In the video, Chrissy giggles from behind the camera as John masterfully multitasks – both burping his infant son and balancing little Luna on his shoulders! At one point, he breaks into a smile as Luna grasps his face and wiggles off of his back.
Chrissy also posted a photo of John's balancing act, captioning the pic, "The eyes say 'help.'"
The "Jesus Christ Superstar" lead has long proven that he's an adorably hands-on parent, posting photos of himself reading, dancing and dressing up for Disneyland with Luna.
Just last week, Chrissy shared a video of her hubby holding their daughter in his lap while hiding behind a large, white poster board – all so she could stay still as her passport photo was taken!
Since giving birth to her second child in May, Chrissy has continued to keep it real about the hilarities and struggles of double-duty parenting. On Tuesday, the "Lip Sync Battle" star joked about the difficulties of taking a good family photo (and evading online mom-shamers) on Instagram.
"Should I post the one where his head looks unsupported but my face looks good and Luna is over it, the one where his head is supported but my face is just okay and Luna is over it, or him crying and my face looks okay and Luna is over it?” she captioned the shot.