John Legend Supports His Nephew At Fresno State V. Minnesota Football Game

Uncle John Legend for the win!

John Legend was spotted on Saturday at Fresno State’s Bulldog Stadium to support his nephew, Michael Brown-Stephens, who’s a freshman receiver for the Minnesota Gophers. The EGOT winner was called out by the Gophers social media, who spotted Legend in the stands, tweeting “👋👋 Hi @johnlegend!”

The game was intense with the Gophers ultimately winning the game 38-35 in double overtime. Uncle John personally praised the team after their big win. “Congratulations to everybody,” he said in a recording his nephew posted on Instagram. “I’m proud of my nephew, but I’m proud of all y’all. Y’all fought hard, y’all came into a hostile environment and won. That was an incredible win.”

Michael also posted a longer video on Twitter of his uncle being hoisted up by his teammates. “A great experience for myself, my uncle, and my team to be apart of! We Are FAMILY ❤️ ”

A great experience for myself, my uncle, and my team to be apart of! We Are FAMILY ❤️ @johnlegend @GopherFootball @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/q08NGT7mO3 — Simba 🦁 (@MikeBStephens7) September 8, 2019

The “I Know Better” singer posted a snap with his nephew on Instagram late on Saturday, writing, “Went up to Fresno to check out my nephew’s (@michaelbstephens22) new team @gopherfootball and they won in double overtime. Great game!”

Fans went wild at the game. And there was no shortage of selfie ops with “The Voice” star.

My pops took care of @johnlegend the whole entire game and had a blast! pic.twitter.com/XGqRP3vTDz — Teddy Guerrero (@guerrero_teddy) September 8, 2019

At the Fresno State vs. Minnesota game, John Legend stopped by to take a picture w the ROTC. pic.twitter.com/rfZjNfuKCu — Jaime Arizmendi (@arizmendijaime1) September 8, 2019

@johnlegend bro what you doing in Fresno pic.twitter.com/ydNu6AALKW — augustus waters (@chrstophercruz) September 8, 2019

One fan asked on social media where Chrissy Teigen was, and Chrissy replied that she was on mom duty.