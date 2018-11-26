John Mayer Posts Another Flirty Comment On Halsey's Instagram

John Mayer is leaving MORE comments on Halsey's Instagram, and this time the flirtation is undeniable!
On Sunday, the 24-year-old "Without Me" singer posted an Instagram video of herself strumming a tune on the guitar with the caption: "This Is Your Brain On Writers Block: everything I write today sounds like my myspace song in 2008 or a poorly disguised Beatles rip off someone send help."
So, the "Gravity" hitmaker decided to leave some obvious lovey vibes in the comments section!
"I can be over to break your heart in 20?" John cheekily wrote.
Rumors about a potential relationship between the two have been circulating since a flirtatious Instagram back and forth started up a few weeks ago.
However, Halsey shut down the gossip with a pretty straight-forward tweet referring to the relationship rumors on Nov. 7.
"I just had a ground breaking idea. What if...we let female artists...have friends...without assuming that they are sleeping together?" She wrote. "I know I know. It’s like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried ?"
We hear you loud and clear Halsey, but you better tell John "the heartbreaker" to quit getting our hopes up!