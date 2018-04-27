John Mayer Rocked A Surprise Concert At Hotel Californian In Santa Barbara

John Mayer performs at the Hotel California in Santa Barbara. (Credit: Hotel California)
Welcome to the Hotel California!
John Mayer made a surprise apperance at the grand opening of the Hotel Californian in Santa Barbara on Thursday and gave the A-list audience a stunning performance. John sang a "love letter" to Santa Barbara in an hour-long set that unfolded in Hotel Californian’s main outdoor plaza. John was dressed in a black sweatshirt paired with a set of jeans and boots.
Nicollette Sheridan and Jane Lynch pop a pose at the Hotel California in Santa Barbara. (Credit: Hotel California)
Michael Keaton, Nicolette Sheridan, Jane Lynch, Bo Derek and John Corbett, "Bachelor" Andrew Firestone and his wife, and celebrity designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard were among the list of celebs in attendance at the hotel opening.
Andrew Firestone and his wife, Ivana, step out at the Hotel California in Santa Barbara. (Credit: Hotel California)
It definitely looked like a night of fun for all. Bo and John cuddled up along the stairwell of the stunning resort and Andrew Firestone and his wife, Ivana, looked like they were enjoying a date night out.
John Corbett & Bo Derek cuddle up at the Hotel California in Santa Barbara. (Credit: Hotel California)
The new resort, located in the super hip Funk Zone of Santa Barbara, adds a new celebrity hotspot to the already popular location of Santa Barbara and the surrounding area of Montecito. The stunning seaside area just north of Los Angeles has counted Oprah Winfrey, Kevin Costner, Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres among its local residents.